'Kate Garraway's Life Stories' — ITV makes surprise last-minute change to line up

Kate Garraway will welcome a different guest to her show tomorrow than originally advertised.

ITV has made a last-minute change to the lineup on Kate Garraway's Life Stories, replacing footballer John Barnes with former The Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain.

In a statement made today, an ITV spokesperson announced that due to an "ongoing production delay" there would be a change to the original lineup, with someone different joining Kate in the hot seat tomorrow night.

Instead of Liverpool and England footballing legend John Barnes joining Kate to take a look back on his life and career, it will now be chef, author, and TV presenter Nadiya who will be opening up to Kate.

Kate Garraway will chat with Nadiya Hussain in this week's 'Life Stories'. (Image credit: ITV)

After finding fame when she won the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off in 2015, Nadiya has gone on to enjoy a glittering career with shows like Nadiya's Family Favourites and The Big Family Cooking Showdown, and Nadiya's Fast Flavours.

As well as also writing a column for The Times Magazine, Nadiya has also written many cookbooks including Time To Eat and Nadiya Bakes, as well as successful novels including The Hopes and Triumphs of the Amir Sisters and The Fall and Rise of the Amir Sisters.

There are also her well-documented panic attacks to talk about with Kate, and the episode will see the TV chef open up about the anxiety she’s suffered since childhood, as well as ongoing racist trolling, plus the ups and downs of working in a predominantly white male industry.

Nadiya has become a much-loved TV chef since she won 'The Great British Bake Off'. (Image credit: BBC)

But it's not all work that Nadiya will talk about tomorrow night, she is also set to shed light on her family life as well, and it is only when she talks about her children — Musa, Dawud, and Maryam — that Nadiya lights up, despite now being a mum of teens and the stress that involves!

It is yet to be confirmed who will be joining Kate in the hot seat next week.

Kate Garraway's Life Stories will air on Thursday, Feb. 10 on ITV at 9pm.