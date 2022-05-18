Kenneth Branagh is Boris Johnson! Incredible first look

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson... yes that's really him!

Kenneth Branagh is set to play the role of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the upcoming Sky drama This England and first-look images have shown the incredible transformation.

New images released by Sky show Branagh as Boris Johnson, with one seeing him surrounded by press and another walking alongside Carrie Symonds, who he married last year. The role of Boris' wife is played by Ophelia Lovibond.

This England is a Sky Original drama, which is co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom and stars Death on the Nile's Kenneth Branagh as the Prime Minister, with first look images giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

The series is based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as UK Prime Minister, and "traces the impact on Britain of the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic".

The synopsis adds: "The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.

“The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”

Kenneth Branagh and Ophelia Lovibond star as Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds. (Image credit: Sky)

Sky has also released a teaser trailer for the upcoming drama, which has been shared across their social media pages ahead of the launch, with the series expected to air later this year.

Their post reads: "#ThisEngland, based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as UK Prime Minister starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh. #UnmissableSky"

Other cast members for This England include Simon Paisley Day (Brexit: The Uncivil War) who plays Boris' senior adviser Dominic Cummings while Andrew Buchan plays Matt Hancock, the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

As well as focusing on the events inside No 10 and some of the scandals involving politicians, This England also features stories centred around scientists trying to find a cure for Covid, frontline workers, and members of the public trying to find some semblance of normality and trying to survive during uncertain times, including being faces with a number of lockdowns and restrictions.

It's not been revealed yet if it will be shown in the US.