'Kids Say the Darndest Things' returns May 5, makes the leap from ABC to CBS

The new reincarnation of Kids Say the Darndest Things will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on May 5 on CBS. That's a change in network for the Tiffany Haddish-led show, which started this most recent version back in October 2019 on ABC.

The premise remains the same as the original. The host (Haddish) asks skids a question. The kids answer as kids tend to do — bluntly, and with more humor than they realize.

The new Kids Say the Darndest Things also will feature new segments, like "Show and Tell" and "Tiffany's Life Lessons." (Don't worry, folks, they'll be age-appropriate.) The children will hit the show unrehearsed, and the whole thing will honor the history of the original Art Linklater version and also include some of his past conversations with kids.

All you have to bring as a viewer is an hour of your time, a sense of humor, and the ability to watch CBS.

And you've got all kinds of options for that. A traditional cable or satellite subscription will get things done. So, too, will streaming services like FuboTV or YouTube TV. (It's worth a reminder that Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, and Hulu With Live TV has lost a number of its CBS affiliates.)

You're also able to get a live stream of your local CBS affiliate if you've got a subscription to Paramount+. It's available for $5.99 a month if you don't mind ads with the on-demand content, or $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of ads. (In June, that $5.99 plan will drop to $4.99, but also lose the CBS livestream.)