Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star in 'Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar'

Bridesmaids’ fans make some noise! The team is back to bring you something to fall in love with over Valentine’s Day weekend. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo co-wrote and star in the upcoming Lionsgate comedy Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. We have to say the title is exceptionally catchy. The movie is set to release February 12th, 2021, and will be available for rent on most streaming platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, VUDU, and YouTube.

Barb & Star, directed by Josh Greenbaum, will take us on a trip to a place where suntan lotion is in demand, and there is plenty of sun and sand to go around for every. The brilliant minds who brought the world Bridesmaids co-star in this girls’ trip movie. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo play two midwestern best friends who embark on the adventure of a lifetime as they leave their small town for the first time ever.

Plenty of laughs are on the way as the official plot synopsis mentions there will be romance, friendship, and a villain with an evil plot. The trailer only tells us we are in for a good time. There are some familiar faces to spot in the trailer as well. Some of the cast includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.

It’s been an entire decade since Bridesmaids came into our lives. Fans have been wanting a sequel ever since. Even though Barb & Star is not directly related to the movie, the same energy should still be present, thanks to the creative team. So, if you have nothing to do the weekend of Valentine’s Day, which there is no shame in, grab some popcorn and enjoy your evening with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Culottes are optional but not required.