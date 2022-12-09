Law & Order: SVU fans say goodbye to Amanda Rollins

NOTE: This post contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9, "And A Trauma In A Pear Tree."

After 12 years, fans were forced to say goodbye to the beloved Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU. Kelli Giddish announced her exit from the crime series back in August, writing a heartfelt post on Instagram (opens in new tab) that expressed her love for the character.

There was a lot of emotion over the exit, as no one was ready to let go of Rollins. However, the character was given a beautiful sendoff, finally getting married to her former partner, Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), with their squad there to support them.

So what does the future hold for Amanda? Well, she might be changing her last name and she will officially be a professor at Fordham. We will most likely get updates on her as Carisi is currently set to remain on the series and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) makes it clear that the two will remain friends, even if they aren't working together anymore.

To start off the actual episode, we saw the Rollins and Carisi waking up next to each other, Amanda's daughters running in and jumping on the bed, reminding them of the countdown to Christmas. The scene was precious and fans were quick to share how much they loved the family moment.

One viewer tweeted, "Domestic rollisi you will always be famous!!"

domestic rollisi you will always be famous!! pic.twitter.com/mfHCauDwnSDecember 9, 2022 See more

Many were grateful that after everything, Amanda and Sonny were each other's endgame.

"THE TEARS IN MY EYES DIDN’T LET ME SEE THE WEDDING WELL BUT THEY ARE ALREADY MARRIED," a fan wrote.

THE TEARS IN MY EYES DIDN’T LET ME SEE THE WEDDING WELL BUT THEY ARE ALREADY MARRIED.🥺🥺🥺🥺#KelliGiddish #KelliDeservesBetter #RollisiDecember 9, 2022 See more

"Who knew that a small town southern Georgia girl and a lifelong Italian NYer from Staten Island guy would form a friendship that would turn into one epic love story," read another comment.

Who knew that a small town southern Georgia girl and a lifelong Italian NYer from Staten Island guy would form a friendship that would turn into one epic love story. #rollisi #carisi #rollins #kelligiddish #love pic.twitter.com/TStbfEDG8eDecember 2, 2022 See more

However, Some expressed their disappointment that we won't get to see the big Staten Island wedding that Carisi's mother is planning for the couple.

"I better get an invite to the staten island wedding," expressed a fan.

i better get an invite to the staten island weddingDecember 9, 2022 See more

Everyone got emotional at the many moments between Amanda and Olivia throughout, which were true highlight of the episode.

"In my mind liv finding out amanda is leaving was a wake up call for her because amanda was the one who hadn’t ever left and yet she is leaving. but just because someone leaves doesn’t mean they don’t love you," explained a viewer.

in my mind liv finding out amanda is leaving was a wake up call for her because amanda was the one who hadn’t ever left and yet she is leaving. but just because someone leaves doesn’t mean they don’t love you.December 9, 2022 See more

"Completely lost it knowing this was just as much Mariska & Kelli as it was Liv & Amanda," said another tweet.

completely lost it knowing this was just as much Mariska & Kelli as it was Liv & Amanda #SVU #SVU24 pic.twitter.com/GxtJwOrmVnDecember 9, 2022 See more

As for the ending itself, it got mixed reviews, torn between feeling satisfied that Amanda was happy and that it was rushed.

"Through my tears, I'm so glad Amanda got to move on on her own terms, married to the man she loves, affirming her friendship with Liv, looking forward to joy," shared someone else.

Through my tears, I'm so glad Amanda got to move on on her own terms, married to the man she loves, affirming her friendship with Liv, looking forward to joyDecember 9, 2022 See more

"This episode needed more Rollisi especially an I love you I mean you’re telling me she gets married doesn’t tell her husband she loves him again or have more scenes with him?!! I knew this would be rushed but wtf?! Noah and Muncy weren't needed," vented another comment.

This episode needed more Rollisi especially an aI love you I mean you’re telling me she gets married doesn’t tell her husband she loves him again or have more scenes with him?!! I knew this would be rushed but wtf?! Noah and Muncy weren’t neededDecember 9, 2022 See more

Of course, social media was flooded all day with love for Giddish and her incredible performance as Amanda Rollins.

"Thank you for everything Kelli. I am so grateful to have had such an amazing character like Amanda Rollins on my screen for the past 12 years. I am so excited to see you in future projects, I love you," a beautiful sentiment read.

One fan perfectly stated: "Kelli Giddish is going to give the performance of a lifetime one last time."

Thank you for everything Kelli. I am so grateful to have had such an amazing character like Amanda Rollins on my screen for the past 12 years. I am so excited to see you in future projects, I love you. @KelliGiddish pic.twitter.com/5Vxk1ac0pdDecember 8, 2022 See more

Kelli Giddish is going to give the performance of a lifetime one last time 🤧🥺 pic.twitter.com/2CoohO0HMiDecember 4, 2022 See more

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU return on January 5 at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. Catch up with the most recent episodes on Peacock.