Liam reacts to the press release in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Liam has been trying to win Hope back on The Bold and the Beautiful, so how will he react to her being fired?

When news of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) firing made the rounds at Forrester Creations, Will (Crew Morrow) sent a text as soon as he heard. We assumed it was to his brother, Liam (Scott Clifton). Will, after all, has been encouraging his brother to reconnect with his ex-wife and win her back. Now that the press release is about to go public, we’re wondering what Liam’s reaction to the news will be.

Liam has many personal connections to this news. It wasn’t too long ago that he personally created the promo reel for Hope for the Future as a way to showcase his love for Hope and what her work stands for. Hope was stunned that he didn’t just hand it off to someone else at Spencer Publications and instead created it on his own.

When the press release hits, there’s no doubt that Spencer Publications will be covering it and the news won’t be flattering for Hope or Forrester Creations, which then puts Liam in a very tricky situation. He was married to Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he has kids with both of them and he is trying to have great co-parenting relationships with both of them. What will happen when one of his ex-wives fires his other ex-wife? It’s worth mentioning that Steffy tried to keep Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) from working at Forrester Creations because of the rivalry they had back in the day, one that hinged on a mutual desire for Liam.

While Hope made her lack of interest in Liam pretty clear, we know that Liam is still thinking about reconciliation. Given his resources as a Spencer, Liam could help Hope establish a new line elsewhere, which would be a much better idea than the current plan of stealing the company out from under the Forresters’ noses .

We can’t wait to see how Liam reacts to this news and how it impacts his relationships with Hope and Steffy moving forward, but one thing is for sure: things won’t be easy for Liam as this whole thing plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.