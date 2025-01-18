Lifetime's latest true-crime thriller Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story premieres tonight

In the mid-1990s, a California woman named Laura Cowan was already having a rough time: her husband was in prison, and she was struggling to make ends meet with her three young children. Things, however, got exponentially worse when, following her husband's arrest, she sought shelter and support from an acquaintance who ended up taking Cowan and her children captive in his nailed-shut garage, sans heat, water, a bathroom or adequate food.

It sounds like the premise of a page-turning thriller, but it actually is a true crime story that's been turned into a Lifetime Original Movie. Premiering tonight, January 18 at 8pm Eastern Time, Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story is the latest title under the network's "Ripped from the Headlines" film umbrella. Paige Hurd stars as Laura, leading a cast that includes Stephen Bishop, Brad James, Shanica Knowles, Tracey Rooney, Sanaa Sade Salaam, Jackson Little, Jazzanae Sherman and Diego J. Torres. Manu Boyer is in the director's seat, with a screenplay written by scribe Avery O. Williams.

"When a family friend offers to move her and her children into his home temporarily, Laura lets out a sigh of relief, believing this is an act of kindness that will give her time to get back on her feet. Overnight, this blessing turns into a nightmare when Laura and her children realize they’ve been abducted," reads the movie's official synopsis. "Held captive in a cold and dark garage, Laura is repeatedly sexually assaulted by her abductor and her and her children are beaten and abused for years. One day, Laura manages to sneak a note to the outside world and authorities are able to rescue her and her family. Much to Laura’s surprise, her note not only lead the police to her and her family, but two other women and their children being held captive in the same house."

To tune into the premiere of Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, January 19.

Official Trailer | Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story before tuning into the harrowing drama tonight on Lifetime.