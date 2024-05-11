Real Housewives alum Lisa Rinna stars in Mommy Meanest on Lifetime tonight

Just a few months after her fellow The Real Housewives alums Denise Richards and Nene Leakes starred in the Lifetime movie Hunting Housewives, Lisa Rinna joins the network as its latest TV-movie star in Mommy Meanest, airing tonight, May 11.

Before starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a main cast member from 2014 to 2022, Rinna was an actress known for her roles as Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox's television drama Melrose Place. And now in Mommy Meanest, the Bravo-lebrity stars as divorced mother Madelyn (Lisa Rinna), who is panicked by her daughter Mia's (Briana Skye) emerging independence.

"When Mia starts to receive a barrage of degrading texts, as a protective mother, Madelyn is determined to find out who is harassing her daughter and will do anything to help her, bringing them closer together again," reads the official synopsis from Lifetime. "As the hundreds of texts become more threatening, Mia begins to wonder if her tormentor is someone closer than she could have ever imagined." The film is reportedly based on the real-life criminal case of Isabella County’s “catfishing mom,” Kendra Gail Licari.

And Lisa isn't the only member of the Rinna clan who will be starring in the film; her 25-year-old daughter Delilah Hamlin—whom the reality star shares with actor husband Harry Hamlin—also appears in the movie as Mia’s friend Summer. As for her children getting the acting bug, Rinna told TV Insider: "I think it’s hilarious because when the kids [Delilah, 25, and Amelia, 22] were growing up, they were like, 'We’re never going to be actors. We don’t want to be actors.' I always thought it was such a shame—Delilah was so funny putting on shows when she was little—so it feels very appropriate and right."

Mommy Meanest will air on Saturday, May 11 at 8pm Eastern on Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but cable-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. The movie will also be available for streaming next day on the Lifetime website.