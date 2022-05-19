UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick — Cruise and Duke & Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet

Tom Cruise and the Top Gun: Maverick cast have been out and about promoting their new movie. After a global premiere in San Diego at the start of May and a screening as part of the Cannes Film Festival, the stars have landed in London for a Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square.

Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and more star in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise classic Top Gun. The new movie picks up 30 years after the events of the original and sees Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) still pushing things to the limit. His career takes him back to Top Gun, where he is tasked with training a new group of pilots for a dangerous mission while also having to come face to face with his past.

Top Gun: Maverick has been getting rave reviews. It currently has a 97% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (as of May 19) and What to Watch called the movie a "stratospheric sequel" in our five-star review.

Set to be one of the major summer blockbusters of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick releases worldwide on May 27, though early screenings are going to shown on May 24 in the US and the movie is releasing on May 25 for UK audiences. Find out some more info on Top Gun: Maverick tickets right here.

We've compiled some pictures from the red carpet of the London affair, which as you'll see included a full size fighter jet.