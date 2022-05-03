Top Gun: Maverick tickets go on sale, including early screening

Top Gun: Maverick is set to fly into theaters worldwide on Friday, May 27, but movie fans eager to sit down for the long-awaited sequel can make their plans right now, as Top Gun: Maverick tickets are now on sale. In fact, you get tickets to be some of the first to watch Top Gun: Maverick as Paramount is hosting early screenings of the movie across the US on Tuesday, May 24.

What is being billed as "Top Gun Tuesday" by the studio, there will be a special pre-opening fan event for Top Gun: Maverick that includes an early access screening of the movie at 7 pm local time in Dolby Cinema, IMAX and other premium large formats at participating theaters all across the country. In addition, those who attend the special screenings will get an exclusive, limited edition Maverick enamel helmet pin and collector’s poster; those who purchase online through select exhibitors will also get a Top Gun: Maverick collector’s NFT.

For more information on the early screening, visit TopGunMovie.com . You can also purchase tickets (for the early screening or general) through your local movie theater or Fandango .

One of the biggest summer blockbusters and most anticipated 2022 new movies in general, Top Gun: Maverick arrives 36 years after the original Top Gun helped to make Tom Cruise a star. This new movie picks up with Maverick 30 years after the events of the last movie, continuously pushing the envelope as a test pilot and trying to avoid advancement in rank that would ground him. He is brought in to train a new group of Top Gun recruits for a dangerous mission, bringing him face to face with his past.

In addition to Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Jean Louisa Kelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. Joseph Kosinski directs.

On top of all that, Top Gun: Maverick also features a brand new song from Lady Gaga written specifically for the movie, "Hold My Hand." Top Gun’s anthem "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins is also set to be part of the soundtrack again.

Early word on the movie has been strong. After screening at the 2022 CinemaCon event in Las Vegas at the end of April, first reactions for Top Gun: Maverick said it was the "perfect summer blockbuster" and an exhilarating big screen experience.

Again, Top Gun: Maverick releases exclusively in movie theaters to all on May 27.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)