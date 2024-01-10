Love Island: All Stars has axed a key element — here's why

Ahead of the first-ever series of Love Island: All Stars, a Love Island boss has teased that Casa Amor won't stir up trouble in the main villa for the first time in years.

On January 9, 2024, Love Island executive producer Mike Spencer revealed this news to The Sun, explaining that they'd decided to axe Casa Amor because the Love Island: All Stars cast are all villa veterans and therefore think they know what to expect from the format.

However, he went on to tease that the Love Island team has devised a new way to keep the islanders on their toes that doesn't involve a massive influx of islanders all at once. So there's still every chance this new twist will cause just as much drama for our islanders as Casa might have done.

Spencer said: "We aren't doing Casa Amor this time, but there may be another big twist at the halfway mark. I think we have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it before, so we have to be one step ahead.

"Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways. We have four new single pull-down beds in the living room this time around, so make of that what you will".

Maya Jama is back as our host for the All-Stars spin-off. (Image credit: ITV)

Mike Spencer went on to add that the spin-off's faster pace — Love Island: All Stars is only running for five weeks, instead of the usual eight — influenced the decision to axe the element. Rest assured, though, Casa Amor won't be away for long, as it's expected to return for the main installment of Love Island when it returns this summer.

This news arrived just after ITV unveiled the line-up of villa icons who are heading into the South African villa for another chance at love this year. Our cast includes two OG islanders from the very first season (Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison), no less than four stars from Love Island series 7 (two of whom are exes!), and "Messy" Mitchel Taylor from Love Island 2023.

Love Island: All Stars starts airing on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX at 9 pm on Monday, January 15, 2024. Subsequent episodes will air daily on ITV2.