Love Island fans raging at seeing Paige cry over Jacques

Love Island fans were gutted for Paige as she worried about the status of her relationship with Jacques.

It's safe to say that Paige Thorne has emerged as one of the favorite islanders in the Love Island 2022 villa, and her fans were out in full force to show their support following a sad moment on June 23.

In the latest episode, Jay Younger — who is currently coupled with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu — decided that he wanted to start getting to know Paige on a deeper level. To try and avoid any hard feelings, he told both Ekin-Su and Paige's current partner, Jacques O'Neill, up front. Ekin-Su wasn't exactly happy to hear what Jay had to say, but Jacques took Jay's news very well and even encouraged him to start chatting to Paige.

Paige, however, was quite upset by what Jacques had said. In the girls' dressing room, she broke down in tears and confessed to Tasha that she wasn't interested in getting to know Jay because she had a good thing with Jacques. She was worried that Jacques was pushing Jay to get to know her meant that he wasn't as interested in being a couple as she was.

Jacques later came to find and comforted her, and the pair seemed to have patched things up, but it didn't stop Love Island fans from worrying about how she felt. One viewer wrote: "no I hate seeing paige crying she's the purest and cutest ever".

no i hate seeing paige crying she’s the purest and cutest ever. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vMHET09YOyJune 21, 2022 See more

Another wrote: "I DONT LIKE SEEING SAD PAIGE STOP IT"

A third commented: nooo my girl paige crying jacques im rooting for you dont ruin it now", and there plenty more people watching at home who hated seeing Paige so upset.

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21, with new episodes airing Tuesdays through Saturdays.

