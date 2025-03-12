Loving Yellowstone on Netflix? Its star-studded prequel with 89% on RT is now streaming too

UK subscribers to Netflix were in for a big shock at the end of January when hit drama series Yellowstone was uploaded in full, despite being a flagship show for Paramount Plus. And that was only the start, because Yellowstone's first prequel was just added to Netflix too.

As of Wednesday, March 12, the one and only season of 1883 is now streaming on Netflix alongside Yellowstone.

Set in the titular year, 1883 depicts the founding of the Dutton ranch that Yellowstone is all about. It follows the family as they leave Tennessee after the Civil War and eventually settle in Montana.

It'll be a particularly enjoyable watch for people who've just finished streaming minor Netflix hit American Primeval, as it shows another side to the "wild west".

The series has an impressive cast with acting legend Sam Elliott joined by acclaimed country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. It was created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan, and so sticks close to the world of the original series.

Fans enjoyed 1883, and it has a 89% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes (76% audience). It's considered more of a true-blue Western than Yellowstone was, and particular praise went to its cast, though some didn't like particular characters and many criticized the over-use of narration.

There was no second season of 1883 but another spin-off, 1923, continued the story of the Duttons in a way that the titles give away. A second season of 1923 just released on Paramount Plus and while there's no news of a Netflix release, the unexpected migration of the TV universe onto the streamer in the UK suggests it could show up on the platform before too long.

More spin-offs of Yellowstone are on the way. First is The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams and Matthew Fox, about some of the Dutton's neighbors in the modern day. It's expected to release later in 2025 but that's not been confirmed. There's also 6666, another story taking place in the modern day but set in Texas, 1944 which will depict the Dutton family in that time period, and an untitled spin-off which will continue the main story of Yellowstone focusing on two particular leads. However these latter three are all in development and we don't know when they'll arrive, so don't expect them to show up on Netflix any time soon.

Yellowstone and its spin-offs remain available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK, so they're not exclusive to Netflix. If you live in the US and subscribe to Netflix, I'm sorry to say that you can't stream 1883. Instead, it's on Paramount Plus, alongside 1923, while Yellowstone is on Peacock.