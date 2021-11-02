'Made In Chelsea' star Jamie Laing hints at 'I’m A Celebrity' appearance

Reality star Jamie Laing has addressed rumours that he may be appearing on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 after posting a screenshot of his name at the top of a list of bookmakers’ odds on Instagram.

He captioned the image “Great odds!!” along with an arrow pointing at his name and his odds of 5/2 at the top of the list titled “The odds for the rumoured cast of I’m A Celeb.”

Other stars that were on the list, include Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury, TV presenter Matt Baker and Little Mix band member Jade Thirlwall.

Jamie has appeared on many reality TV shows in the past since his stardom in Made In Chelsea, including last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, where he reached the final, Celebrity Hunted and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off. So, it would be no surprise if he wanted to take the plunge and make his way to Gwrych Castle. Or he might be teasing us?!

Most recently, he has hosted reality dating show I Like The Way U Move, which has been renewed for a second series, and has also starred in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and Hollyoaks. Jamie also owns his own confectionary company called Candy Kittens.

Back in October, Ant and Dec had teased on Twitter that they already knew the line-up of the upcoming series with a video of them reacting to blurred-out headshots of the contestants. There were many enthusiastic applauds along with cheerful “oohs” and “aahs.”

At one point Dec looks visibly shocked and comments “That’s amazing!” as he points at the contestants headshot. Clearly we’re in for an excitable line-up.

Bring. It. ON!! 🤩🏰 #ImACeleb@imacelebrity @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/pmoiwYq4tmOctober 15, 2021 See more

Fans have been highly anticipating the I'm A Celebrity line-up announcement and rumours have been circulating about who could be in the show, including Richard Madeley, Roy Keane, Adam Woodyatt and Maura Higgins.

I’m A Celebrity is due to air this month, so we should find out the official line-up soon and see if Jamie Laing is really going to be taking part in the show, along with the other rumoured celebrities.

