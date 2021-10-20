Maura Higgins could be joining the 'I'm A Celebrity' line-up

I'm a Celebrity is heading back to our screens, and it has been hinted that former Love Island star Maura Higgins could be part of the celebrity lineup.

The official cast might not have been announced yet, however, it was recently revealed that presenters Ant and Dec knew who was taking part... and while they're remaining frustratingly tight-lipped about who could be on the new series, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill going into overdrive.

As people try and guess who might be heading into the castle this year, Love Island's Maura Higgins is among those tipped to be competing for the coveted Queen of the Castle title.

Reality TV fans will remember that Maura appeared in the fifth season of Love Island in 2019 - but will she soon be swapping the Mallorcan sunshine for the Welsh rain?

Speaking about Maura's potential, Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica O'Reilly told The Sun: "With her ex-Giovanni making all the headlines on Strictly, a stint on I'm A Celebrity would be the perfect opportunity for Maura to create her own."

Another source added that it was definitely over between Maura and Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, who is partnered with Rose Ayling-Ellis for the 2021 competition.

They told The Sun: "It's all over for now. Maura's absolutely devastated, it appears the Strictly curse has struck again. Pals are hoping that they can patch things up. But only time will tell whether they'll work things out as Giovanni is so busy.

"He's been focusing on Strictly, training his celeb partner Rose 24/7, and they've become really good friends. He's even been learning sign language from Rose, showing it off on social media."

Maura hasn't teased anything about I'm A Celebrity so right now this is just speculation, but hopefully, we won't have to wait long to find out this year's all-star line-up.

Other rumoured celebrities include EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, GMB host Richard Madeley, former The One Show host Matt Baker and presenter Stephen Mulhern.

A confirmed release date for the new series hasn't been announced either, but with social media posts teasing what's to come, it shouldn't be much longer before we're back at Gwrych Castle once again. Bring it on!