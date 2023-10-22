Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream fans BAFFLED by this 'odd' element of the show

Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream kicked off tonight at 6 pm on ITV1 with viewers tuning in to see West End hopefuls belt out ABBA tunes with the hope of becoming the next Sky and Sophie in the play.

Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream is hosted by Zoe Ball and features 12 contestants showing their singing, dancing and acting skills to try and bag the roles. But while the ITV show has proved a hit with fans, some viewers aren't happy with one element of the format of the talent show.

'One thing I find odd about #MammaMiaDream is it appears no other Mamma Mia performers are involved,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

'This feels especially egregious as Sophie & Donna's mother/daughter bond is the show's emotional core, & she spends much more time onstage with her 3 possible dads than Sky.'

One thing I find odd about #MammaMiaDream is it appears no other Mamma Mia performers are involved.This feels especially egregious as Sophie & Donna's mother/daughter bond is the show's emotional core, & she spends much more time onstage with her 3 possible dads than Sky.October 22, 2023 See more

It seems plenty of other viewers agree, with 23 fans of the show liking the tweet, while another replied, 'Yeah, before the show started I'd had it in my mind that it was to find a mother/daughter pairing.

'It didn't clock to me that Sophie's boyfriend is called Sky. To be fair, I haven't seen the film in quite a while, but I couldn't remember her boyfriend's name.

'I also find it really odd that you have three musical theatre performers/singers as judges...and then Alan Carr. Nothing against Alan Carr, he's good at what he does, but he's not exactly a musical theatre star.

'I'm not exactly sure what he brings to it. It would have made more sense to have made Alan Carr the presenter, and give Zoe Ball an ITV2 spin-off show.'

Another fan echoed that concept, writing, 'Really love Abba. Love the Mamma Mia show & film. So unsure why @mammamiadream just isn’t working for me.

'Think the main problem is that Sophie & Sky are probably the blandest 2 characters in the show. With the BBC ones they were casting Maria, Joseph, Dorothy etc.'

Really love Abba. Love the Mamma Mia show & film. So unsure why @mammamiadream just isn’t working for me. Think the main problem is that Sophie & Sky are probably the blandest 2 characters in the show. With the BBC ones they were casting Maria, Joseph, Dorothy etc. #MammaMiaDreamOctober 22, 2023 See more

But other fans were much more complimentary, with another writing, 'So much talent, don’t know how they will whittle them down. Also the judges are such a good mix.'

So much talent, don’t know how they will whittle them down. Also the judges are such a good mix. #MammaMiaDreamOctober 22, 2023 See more

Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream continues on Sunday, October 29 at 6 pm on ITV1.