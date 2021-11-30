Mark Hamill celebrates the release of 'The Beatles: Get Back' with amazing 'Star Wars' and Beatles mash-ups

The Beatles: Get Back' is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has made one thing very clear: he's a huge fan of The Beatles.

In celebration of the release of The Beatles: Get Back last week (Nov. 25-27), the Luke Skywalker actor started posting a bunch of album cover and photo mash-ups featuring the cast and creatures from the Star Wars universe next to or in place of the Fab Four on his Instagram account.

Some of the best images he shared include "George Harrison Ford" (a photo of George Harrison photoshopped onto Han Solo's body), a shot of The Beatles fleeing rampaging AT-AT in the streets of London, and the band doing their best Jedi impression carrying lightsabers across Abbey Road!

You can take a look at some of his work below:

Mark Hamill's other mash-ups included a Star Wars-themed version of the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, Luke Skywalker alongside the Fab Four and a version of the With The Beatles cover which featured "The Rebels": Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewie.

What is 'The Beatles: Get Back'?

Get Back is a three-part, six-hour docuseries that offers viewers the chance to get a deeper look at the making of The Beatles' final album, Let It Be.

This new documentary draws from unused footage and audio originally recorded for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary movie which told the story of how the band recorded their twelfth and final album.

For Get Back, Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) was given access to more than 60 hours of unseen footage and 150 hours worth of audio from the three-week recording sessions that The Beatles held in January 1969.

Both surviving members of the Band, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr—as well as Yoko Ono Lennon—served as executive producers on the documentary.

The Beatles: Get Back is available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.