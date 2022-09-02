Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans stunned by Jess’ horrifying revelation

Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans were astonished by Jess' sickening confession.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers were floored by Jess’ jaw-dropping confession during last night’s episode (Thursday, September 1) where she revealed that her ex had slept with her dad’s ex-wife.

More singletons wed a stranger in last night’s Married at First Sight UK 2022, with Richie and Lara and then Pjay and Jess all meeting at the altar for the first time.

It was Jess’ turn to have her wedding day, where she revealed her Harry Potter obsession, saying: "If my new husband doesn't like Harry Potter, I'll stick him in a cloak, give him a wand, and be like, ‘We're watching a marathon, hun.’”

She even showed off her wand collection and had a huge tattoo of Harry Potter on her leg.

However, fans were thrown when she confessed that her ex-boyfriend had slept with her dad’s ex-wife while she was upstairs.

“I was in a five year relationship with my ex until he slept with my dad’s ex-wife when I was asleep upstairs, and unfortunately, I had to walk down into it,” she said.

Fans were stunned by the horrifying revelation and couldn’t get over the shocking ordeal…

He slept with her Dad's ex wife WHILE she was asleep upstairs #MAFSUK #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSightuk pic.twitter.com/PvibIhwrCWSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Her bf slept with her dad's ex wife!! 😱😱😱 #mafsukSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Her ex slept with her Dad's ex wife!! What??? #MAFSUKSeptember 1, 2022 See more

DAD’S EX WIFE WHEN I WAS ASLEEP UPSTAIRS? The gasp I let out #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/CWCbtcL0ecSeptember 1, 2022 See more

DAD’S EX WIFE WHEN I WAS ASLEEP UPSTAIRS?I thought this was watching #MarriedAtFirstSight turns out it’s a episode of the Jeremy Kyle show#MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/icV4SDtY1uSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Later on, Jess was over the moon to learn that her new husband Pjay also had a mutual love for Harry Potter as he said in his vows: “I hope my love for Harry Potter doesn’t put you off,” and a delighted Jess then cited her own Harry Potter themed vows at the ceremony.

However, things took a turn for the worse when she learned that Pjay was a stripper for the Dreamboys.

Jess broke down in tears when she discovered that Pjay was a stripper. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

Reeling from the discovery, she sobbed, saying she wanted to go home and refused to go to the wedding dinner.

Her mum was also unimpressed with Pjay’s current job, but Jess managed to calm down once she gave Pjay the opportunity to explain himself and he reassured her that he won’t be doing the occupation permanently.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 airs on Monday-Thursday at 9pm on E4 — see our TV Guide for full listings.