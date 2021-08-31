'Married At First Sight UK' fans are rooting for 'adorable' couple Megan and Bob

Married at First Sight Season 6 is here, giving fans their reality fix after Love Island.

The first episode aired last night (30 August) and viewers instantly fell in love with the first pair of married strangers, Megan and Bob.

The episode saw the first two sets of strangers get paired by the relationship experts, Melanie Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas. The first two couples paired up were 26-year-old Business Protection Specialist, Robert, known to his friends as ‘Big Bob,’ and 26-year-old Wellness Coach, Megan. Along with 26-year-old Nikita, who works in Sales, who was coupled up with 28-year-old Business Development Executive Ant.

Although "chatterbox" Nikita had a hefty list of demands for her partner, (she wanted a guy with muscles, tattoos, green eyes, and veneers, along with other requirements), bubbly and positive Megan wanted someone who was “emotionally open” and was longing to have her dream fairy tale wedding. So, it was only right that she was matched with outgoing and fun-loving Bob, who also has a big heart to go with his big personality.

Bob told relationship expert Melanie: “I need someone who takes life seriously, but not too seriously, you know. I need someone to grow old and stupid with, you know?”

Initially, Megan’s mum and twin brother, Mitchell, did not take the news well when she announced that she would be getting married to a complete stranger, with her mum even walking out of the room. However, they came round in the end.

Bob’s friends reacted completely differently, as they cheered and applauded when he told them the news!

Megan and Bob became instant fan favourites when they met at the altar. Bob’s face was full of love and admiration as soon as he saw his beautiful bride, even saying “Wow” as she walked down the stairs of the elegant wedding venue. “She’s an absolutely gorgeous girl,” he added, “As soon as I looked in her eyes, crystal clear puddles of blue. That’s Mrs Bob.”

That’s Mrs Bob 😍 #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/fNobASb6GVAugust 30, 2021 See more

Fans revealed their delight for the couple on Twitter, and hoped that their connection would turn into a long lasting love throughout the show...

Really routing for Megan and Rob they are so sweet together 🥰#MAFSUKAugust 30, 2021 See more

Awww Megan and Rob are cute. I like them. #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2021 See more

megan looks stunning 🥺 bob’s little smile and the “wow” says it all! high hopes for these two #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2021 See more

I already loveee Megan & Robert ❤ hope they work!! #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2021 See more

Megan literally took his breath away. These too are adorable #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2021 See more

Megan and Bob are already my favourites, gave me goosebumps their connection when their pictures were taken #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2021 See more

Ayyy my current favs. Megan and Bob #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/qf9q1QnOpUAugust 30, 2021 See more

Rooting for Bob & Megan on #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightUK they both seem to be genuinely nice people I really want them to work out!!August 30, 2021 See more