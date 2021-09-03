‘Married At First Sight' UK viewers left feeling awkward after Franky’s wedding day speech

Married At First Sight UK fans were left cringing last night.

Married At First Sight UK fans were cringing last night (2 September) after Franky’s awkward speech on his wedding day to his Yorkshire bride Marilyse.

In last night’s episode, we saw four more complete strangers tie the knot. 34-year-old Sports Journalist Amy married 26-year-old Josh, who works in Insurance and 47-year-old Strength and Conditioning Coach Franky wedded 37-year-old Personal Trainer, Marilyse.

Franky is a proud old school military man, who now resides in Dubai and has been living there for fifteen years. Viewers even compared him to James Bond’s Daniel Craig! Classy mum of two, Marilyse seemed to have found her match with Franky as she wanted someone who was a bit of a leader, who could take control a bit and could be a good role model for her kids. So, Franky seemed to be the perfect fit.

Franky seemed happy when he first saw Marilyse walking down the aisle. (Image credit: E4)

But, despite their instant spark and attraction, the wedding guests and viewers were left in awkward silence when Franky did a speech about his new bride at the wedding reception.

He began the speech with “Ladies and gentlemen, I will actually enjoy this speech because it’s highly unlikely again that I will get to speak for a whole ten minutes without my wife interrupting me,” which earned him a couple of confused looks from the wedding party.

As he continued cracking some strange jokes about his wife making him breakfast every morning and how he likes his eggs, the crowd remained silent, with one wedding guest cringing and shaking her head and even his bride looked a little awkward.

There was a spark of attraction between Franky and Marilyse. (Image credit: E4)

Franky managed to lighten the mood of the crowd towards the end of his speech when he said, “I was sat there last night. I felt like Elvis Presley, because you were always on my mind,” which had some of the guests cheering and laughing.

“And I bet... I bet you were sat there like Kylie Minogue because you just couldn’t get me out of your head,” he added to the bride, which made the room erupt into laughter.

Fans expressed their uncomfortable and awkward feelings on Franky’s rather odd speech on Twitter...

That speech from franky was a little cringe #MAFSUKSeptember 3, 2021 See more

Well Franky's speech is going down as well as a fart in a lift 🤯🙈#MAFSUKSeptember 3, 2021 See more

Franky’s speech 🤦🏾‍♀️ #MAFSUKSeptember 2, 2021 See more

The silence when franky was making his speech 😭 #MAFSUKSeptember 2, 2021 See more

#franky 's speech #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/ZRZ2YlIHjPSeptember 2, 2021 See more

Franky's speech made time stop it was so hideously awkward #MAFSUKSeptember 2, 2021 See more

i couldn’t watch franky’s speech omg #MAFSUKSeptember 2, 2021 See more

These jokes, Franky… #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/JZg1w7F88ySeptember 2, 2021 See more

Is Franky’s speech for real or has it been edited to be so awfully cringe?! #MAFSUKSeptember 2, 2021 See more

Could Franky and Marilyse have what it takes to make their marriage work? Or was Franky's speech a sign that things are set to go downhill?

Married At First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday evenings on E4 at 9pm.