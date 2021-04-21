Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K' gets a new trailer

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K is gearing up for its May 21st release with a brand new trailer! The series, starring Patton Oswalt, will be one of the few future Marvel properties to hail from Hulu rather than Disney+. Given the tone of the first trailer and this most recent offering, it's pretty obvious why that decision was made by the studio!

The first season of the series will be exclusively available on Hulu, and will explore what happens when the evilest of evil give up their dream of evildoing and simply decide to... settle down. Check out the most recent trailer!

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K is definitely going to have trouble reaching some audiences given its animation style, but the humor is very much present in this new offering. We can already hear guest stars John Hamm and Nathan Fillion present in the voice cast, and that's just a tip of the iceberg.

Here's Hulu's official synopsis for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K:

In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

