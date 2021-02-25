Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.' receives official release date from Hulu

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, a Hulu Original, just received a release date set for May 21, 2021. The newest Marvel-based tv series includes a voice cast of Aimee Garcia, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, Sam Richardson, with Patton Oswalt voicing the titular character. This will the first animated Marvel comedy series geared towards adults. Over the past 25 years, M.O.D.O.K. has appeared in numerous TV shows and video games, but never as the main character.

In M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. However, after years of setbacks and failures fighting some of Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Sounds pretty familiar. He is ousted as A.I.M.’s leader while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis. Marvel characters are really going throughout it these days, but it’s all extremely relatable, except the supervillain part. Well, right now, at least.

Some M.O.D.O.K comic history

M.O.D.O.K was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, making his debut in the 1967 comic Tales of Suspense #93. His origin story involves the organization Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), which mutates a technician named George Tarleton and transforms him into M.O.D.O.C. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing). Because things always have to go sideways, the super-intelligent mutant rebels against the A.I.M. scientists and becomes M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), a supervillain who eventually battles against Captain America. M.O.D.O.K.'s physical appearance is much different from the typical Marvel character, evidenced by his large head and tiny limbs. Because of his size, the character must sit on a flying chair. In the comics, Amadeus Cho transforms M.O.D.O.K. back into Tarleton, who struggles to remember his past.

The M.O.D.O.K. animated series will only be available to stream on Hulu.