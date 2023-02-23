Masked Singer fans obsessed with cracking Medusa's identity

The Masked Singer US fans have been debating on who Medusa could be.

The Masked Singer US fans have become obsessed with working out Medusa's identity after she won for the second week in a row during last night's episode.

Medusa competed against Night Owl and Rock Lobster in ABBA Night, before winning the Battle Royale against Night Owl, which put her in next week's episode for a spot in the semi-finals.

After originally 'unmasking' Medusa as singer Fergie with a Duchess of York clue, The Masked Singer US season 9 fans are back trying to expose her identity — and there are a number of guesses as to who could be behind the mask.

Medusa's week twp clues included an ABBA Night clue delivered by Nick Viall which was a first-class ticket on Flight 1996 to Tokyo. "I've taken a tour of the world and I love it," Medusa said. "Want to know where I'm from? Take a closer look."

Another hint we were given was: "It’s incredible to be the first winner of The Masked Singer season 9. And hearing what Nicole said made me actually tear up. ("That was an experience.") Hearing that was like winning to me. I’m glad my fun personality shined through this unique mask. Because while I look like I could turn someone to stone in this thing, I’m actually a bit of a softy underneath. Because you all showed me so much love last week, here’s me sending it right back. In the form of a new clue in the clueseum. Did you get it? Or are you getting colder?"

Medusa performed in ABBA Night on The Masked Singer US. (Image credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

As the judges made their guesses, fans took to Twitter with their own theories on who could be behind the mask.

There were a variety of guesses, with a few fans convinced that Medusa is New Zealand singer Lorde, while many seemed set on Fergie from the first week...

Medusa sounds like #Lorde to me. And I think the Owl is Cyndi Lauper. #TheMaskedSingerFebruary 23, 2023 See more

#TheMaskedSinger Medusa is LordeFebruary 23, 2023 See more

I think Medusa is Fergie. Buckingham palace ties in with her song "London Bridge"And those loud growls sound very familiar #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/W5o9m0qnaLFebruary 23, 2023 See more

That ticket said FIRST CLASS!!! Medusa is Fergie!!! #TheMaskedSingerFebruary 23, 2023 See more

However, some fans speculated that Medusa could be Joss Stone, who won the second series of The Masked Singer UK dressed as Sausage, while some added Jessie J into the mix...

Mark my words: Medusa is Joss Stone and the night owl is Miss Deborah Gibson! #TheMaskedSingerFebruary 23, 2023 See more

I don't know why, but I really think Medusa is Joss Stone. Look at Medusa and turn into stone? The voice? #TheMaskedSingerFebruary 23, 2023 See more

medusa is 100% jessie j #TheMaskedSingerFebruary 23, 2023 See more

Now I’m getting Jessie J vibes from #Medusa! 🫢🥴😩 I said Fergie at first 🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #TheMaskedSingerFebruary 23, 2023 See more

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.