MasterChef fans floored by 'unnecessary' floor manager format change

MasterChef fans had a lot to say about a surprising new change.

MasterChef has returned for a new season but viewers are already conflicted about a change to the series, where there's a new method for helping the contestants to keep time.

On the first episode of MasterChef 2023, a fresh set of contestants were tasked with making a family favorite, hoping to impress the judges early on in the competition. But in a surprising turn of events, John Torode and Gregg Wallace revealed they would not be observing the cooking process.

Instead, they would be waiting to try each dish in another room, with nothing to judge from except the food that was brought to them, and they didn't actually see what went into the dish.

This is very different from the usual MasterChef format as fans are used to the duo walking around the kitchen and asking questions, while also helping contestants keep time as they worked under pressure.

Explaining the change, John revealed: "You’ll have one hour and 20 minutes to cook your dish, and our MasterChef floor manager will be keeping you to time."

Then, the camera focused on the floor manager, a new addition to the high-pressure kitchen who kept a watchful eye on the amateur cooks and made sure they didn't run over.

Fans were conflicted by the change, though, with some calling the new addition "bossy" and implying it was an "unnecessary" deviation from the usual format.

Whats with the unnecessary, bossy floor manager? #MasterchefApril 10, 2023 See more

Unnecessary floor manager #masterchefApril 10, 2023 See more

This floor manager is already annoying me #Masterchef pic.twitter.com/eolMi3NfzWApril 10, 2023 See more

Why do we need to see the guy telling them how much time is left? So unnecessary #MasterchefApril 10, 2023 See more

There is literally no love for the Floor Manager. Not a fan #MasterchefApril 10, 2023 See more

However, some fans have seen the floor manager as a positive inclusion in the series, with people calling it "fair" and claiming it stops contestants from stalling and getting distracted.

It also gave fans a chance to focus on the dishes themselves more, and in the first round these included a deconstructed chicken curry and a Caribbean salt fish dish, so there was lots of variety.

I suppose the timer guy makes it consistent and fair for all contestants. #MasterchefApril 10, 2023 See more

I'm liking this new approach to #Masterchef....far less phaffing about by John & Greg and much more focus on the signature dish of the competitors.April 10, 2023 See more

It's a mixed response for the show's new time keeper, and we'll have to see if fans warm to him more later on in the competition!

Jo and Geva were eliminated from the first episode of the series, and there's already been plenty of mishaps including undercooked chicken, so hopefully next time there'll be less errors for our hopeful contestants.

MasterChef 2023 continues on BBC One on Tuesday, April 11 at 9 pm. Episodes are also available on demand via BBC iPlayer.