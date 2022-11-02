Meet Lord Montrose from Sanditon season 3 in these new first look images

The first few images from Sanditon season 3 have just been released, meaning we've finally gotten our first look at some of the stars and their lavish costumes ahead of the period drama's return next year.

The opening picture (above) introduces us to Lord Henry Montrose (played by Edward Davis), who looks to be making a very grand entrance as he holds hands with Georgiana Lambe (played by Crystal Clarke).

The second image features leading lady Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden). Charlotte dramatically agreed to marry farmer Ralph after all the trouble with Alexander Colbourne (more on him in a second). Having already had her heart broken by the late Sidney Parker (Theo James), can Charlotte find happiness? The way the pair are looking at one another, it certainly seems possible...

Charlotte and Ralph look very loved-up in this new photo. (Image credit: Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barratt)

Finally, there's also a new photo of Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, the wealthy aristocrat who joined the Regency-era drama last season. Though he clearly had a romantic connection with heroine Charlotte Heywood, he is struggling with his past demons and could never truly work out what he felt for Charlotte. We don't know what he's looking at in this new picture... could he and Charlotte finally get together?

Heartbreaker, Alex Colbourne. (Image credit: Red Planet Pictures/Rob Youungson)

Alongside these images came a brief teaser of what to expect from the new season, as well as the promise of plenty more returning characters including Tom and Mary Parker (Kris Marshall and Kate Ashfield) and Lord and Lady Lady Denham (Jack Fox and Anne Reid).

A brief plot summary teases: "Series three brings viewers back to the burgeoning seaside resort of Sanditon following the romances, friendships, and struggles of Charlotte, Georgiana, the Parker family and the Denhams. But will new visitors to the picturesque coastal town ruffle some feathers amongst our stalwarts of Sanditon?"

Sanditon season 3 is due to premiere on PBS Masterpiece in 2023 in the US, whilst the show will air on BritBox and ITV in the UK (with a release date yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, you can stream previous seasons of the period drama on PBS Masterpiece and on ITV Hub and BritBox in the UK.