Michael J Fox didn't enjoy sitting next to Princess Diana: here's why

Michael J Fox has recalled his awkward experience sitting alongside Princess Diana at the world premiere of Back to the Future.

In an interview with The Times (opens in new tab), he shared how he ended up having to sit through the entire film without paying a visit to the bathroom because he wasn't meant to disturb the Princess of Wales!

"I sat next to Princess Diana during the world premiere of Back to the Future and I had to pee. And that's all I remember", Fox said. "I had just been told a whole list of things that I could and couldn't do, like not speaking unless spoken to, and not standing unless she stands. And so I was thinking, 'What kind of math do I have to do to go to the bathroom?' I can't say, 'I've got to go to the loo!' So I sat there in pain for the whole time."

Princess Diana meeting Steven Spielberg and his wife Amy Irving at the Back to the Future premiere. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Fox is due to reflect on his career and achievements in a new documentary that is available to stream on Apple TV Plus (and is showing in select theaters) from Friday, May 12.

STILL: A Michael J Fox will tell the story of the Back to the Future, Teen Wolf, and Doc Hollywood star's life in his own words. Directed by Davis Guggenheim, STILL is comprised of documentary, archive, and scripted elements and occasionally incorporates scenes from Fox's films and TV shows to create the feel of a 1980s movie, but in documentary form.

Michael J Fox in STILL. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

In the same interview, he also shared his full feelings about Back to the Future. Typically, Michael J Fox isn't in the habit of watching his own projects. However, he did reveal that he thought Back to the Future was 'really f***ing good' when he caught it a few years back whilst decorating the Christmas tree.

"I went to get something from the kitchen and passed through the TV room and saw that Back to the Future was playing. And I stopped and started looking at it. And then I grabbed a chair and sat down. And then 20 minutes later my wife called out, 'Michael, where are you? And what are you doing?' And I said, 'I'm watching Back to the Future, and it's really f***king good!"

If you'd also like to revisit the trilogy, you can stream Back to the Future on Peacock Premium right now, and on Prime Video in the UK.