Michael Keaton teases his return as Batman in new set photo

Michael Keaton has teased DC Comics fans with a shot of himself back in costume as Batman.

Keaton's cryptic Instagram post doesn't give much away about the project he's working on; it doesn't even have a caption. Nevertheless, that caped silhouette and pointy ears can really only mean one thing; Michael Keaton has donned the Batsuit once again. Check out the post below:

Predictably, the photo has sent fans wild. Plenty of people commenting things like "BEST BATMAN EVER!!!!", "You're my Batman always and forever" and "THE Batman. THE. Always." Clearly, DC fans have waited a long time to see Keaton back in the Batsuit!

The last time we saw him as Batman was back in 1992 in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, as he walked away from the sequel, Batman Forever due to creative differences with director, Joel Schumacher.

Michael Keaton in 'Batman' (1989). (Image credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Despite hanging up his cape 30 years ago, Keaton is now playing Batman in two DC Extended Universe projects expected to release later this year. The first movie is Batgirl, an HBO Max original film featuring Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as the titular heroine, with J. K. Simmons (Whiplash) returning to play her father Police Commissioner, James Gordon, and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) on hand as the villain, Firefly. Batgirl doesn't have an exact release date, but it's expected to launch on the streaming service in 2022.

The second movie Keaton will appear in is The Flash. Based on the 'Flashpoint' series of comic books, this film sees Ezra Miller's (Justice League) superhero causing havoc after traveling back in time to prevent his mother from being murdered. Keaton isn't the only Batman who'll feature, either, as Ben Affleck (Justice League) will also reprise his role as the most recent version of the Dark Knight. The Flash is slated for a theatrical release on Friday, Nov. 4.

Of course, there are actually three actors portraying the Caped Crusader on the big screen this year. One of the biggest new movies in 2022 is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson (Tenet) donning the cowl to take on Paul Dano's (Swiss Army Man) Riddler.