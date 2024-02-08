Michelle Keegan reveals details of shocking deleted Fool Me Once scene

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan has teased details of a deleted scene that saw her character Maya getting kidnapped.

In the gripping Harlan Coben Netflix series, Maya Stern is grieving the loss of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage), after being shot in a tragic attack. With Maya already losing her sister to gun-based violence, people soon become worried about her mental health.

Things escalate when Maya's friend gifts her a hidden camera in a digital photo frame for security reasons and, at first, Maya isn't too keen about spying on her nanny, who cares for her daughter, Lily.

However, she sets it up and one day spots something that makes her blood run cold. It's her supposed dead husband, Joe, hugging their daughter in the playroom. Of course, everyone around her starts to blame grief, but she knows what she saw.

Following this shocking revelation, Maya finds herself butting heads with a lot of people around her, including her mother-in-law Judith (Joanna Lumley). It's clear they don't see eye to eye, and sometimes it turns quite dark, especially in one deleted scene that saw Judith send men to kidnap Maya!

Speaking to Variety, Michelle Keegan said: "We had these amazing stunt guys, who taught me military moves that she could know, that would take a man down. There was a scene that we did with three of the stuntmen, but it didn’t make the final cut. Judith was having Maya kidnapped and Maya had to fight off three guys.

"I shot one and the other two guys ran off. It was really fun to film, but because of time, it didn’t make it. At least that’s what they told me. Maybe they thought that would be too much to believe."

Joanna Lumley stars opposite Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once. (Image credit: Netflix)

She also spoke about what it was like working with Joanna Lumley, saying: I’m not going to lie, I was a little bit starstruck. My cousin was a huge Ab Fab fan. And I used to go around every Sunday and it was just always in the background. We used to watch it together.

"And I remember thinking, “God, if someone told me when I was eight years old that I’ll be going toe to toe with that lady playing my mother-in-law, I wouldn’t have believed it.” She’s so, so funny. And she’s so warm. And as soon as I went on set, I sort of gravitated towards her automatically."

The Harlan Coben series amassed 61 million views globally in its first two weeks, managing to reach the Top 10 in 91 countries worldwide (source: Netflix Top 10).

He is also known for other thriller hits such as Stay Close, Safe, and Hold Tight, which are all available on Netflix.

All episode of Fool Me Once are available to stream on Netflix now.