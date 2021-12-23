'Miriam Margoyles is barmy but I love her', declares 'Call the Midwife' co star

Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is set to return to 'Call the Midwife' this Christmas.

Everyone from the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special has loved working with Miriam Margolyes, according to a new behind-the-scenes video.

As part of the countdown to this year's Call the Midwife festive special, a new video was released on the show's official Twitter account which celebrated Miriam Margoyles' return to the show.

In the video, multiple actors from the show shared their feelings about getting the chance to work alongside Miriam who has come back to play Mother Mildred once again.

Former EastEnders actor Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle in Call the Midwife, said: "Miriam Margolyes is barmy, but I love her, in a mad and funny way.

"There's no filter, so what's in her head comes out of her mouth. You could possibly say she's a bit edgy; she eats an onion for breakfast; raw onion", he added.

Cliff was just one of the stars who popped up in this video (which you can find below). Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, described Miriam as "entirely wonderful and completely unpredictable and just great fun to be around."

Countdown to the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special: Marvellous Miriam! Our cast talk about the eccentric joys of working with the wonderful Miriam Margolyes! 🎅🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄The Christmas Special: Christmas Day on @BBCOne 🇬🇧 @PBS 🇺🇸🇨🇦December 26th on @BBCFirstAus 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/qTuMpB3CKuDecember 22, 2021 See more

Megan Cusack (Nancy Corrigan) then went on to say that working with Miriam was the highlight of the entire production process. She said: "the best thing about filming the Christmas special was getting to meet Miriam Margolyes because I am just a little bit obsessed.

"I was slightly starstruck; obviously she gets rid of that in seconds, because she is absolutely baffling and bizarre but in the most wonderful way", said Megan, later concluding "I aspire to be like Miriam Margolyes."

If you're excited to see Miriam Margolyes' return to Call the Midwife, you haven't got long left to wait!

The Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special premieres on Christmas Day at 8:00 pm on BBC1 and 9:00 pm ET on PBS in the US. Call the Midwife season 11 then premieres on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:00 pm and will come to PBS at a later date next year.

