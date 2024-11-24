The Wonderful World of Disney returns with Moana on ABC tonight, November 24

The Wonderful World of Disney is continuing its nostalgia-inducing Sunday night screenings of Disney classics on ABC each week, including tonight's special screening of the beloved 2016 animated film Moana. Ahead of the long-anticipated theatrical release of the sequel, Moana 2, on Wednesday, November 27, revisit the original island-hopping adventure on the alphabet network tonight, November 24 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Per the official synopsis from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana is "an epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity."

Alongside Auli‘i Cravalho as the eponymous Polynesian teen, as well as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson" as the memorable demigod Maui, the cast of Moana includes such talents as Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk. The musical fantasy flick was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and co-directed by Chris Williams and Don Hall, from a screenplay written by Jared Bush. The movie's songs come courtesy Opetaia Foa'i, Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Overall, Moana was a commercial and critical success, earning $687 million worldwide and receiving two Academy Award nominations, for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (for "How Far I'll Go").



Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of Moana from 8pm to 11pm ET on Sunday, November 24 on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast of Moana, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

Check out the official trailer for Moana above before tuning in to The Wonderful World of Disney airing on ABC tonight.