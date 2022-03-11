Monty Python returns to TV for the first time in 35 years

Monty Python will return to British TV this year, for the first time since 1988 when it was last repeated, it has been announced.

The Sky, Freeview and Freesat channel That's TV has acquired the exclusive network television rights to all four seasons of the comedy, which originally aired on the BBC between 1969-1974.

The beloved series was created by comedy legends Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin, which saw them performing various sketches together. Now, fans will be able to watch it on TV for the first time since the 70s.

That’s TV Head of Programming, Kris Vaiksalu confirmed the news by saying: “For over 50 years, Monty Python’s Flying Circus has had audiences in stitches of laughter. The show is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedy series ever made in the world. It is truly timeless, and its influence continues to be seen today.

"The Pythons are part of our national heritage but for too long this iconic show has been left buried in the archives. We are proud to have acquired the exclusive free TV rights to every episode and will be showing them all in full and uncut on That’s TV this spring."

The original Monty Python team, photographed in 1969. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans will be able to tune into episodes every weeknight at 9pm from Monday, March 14, and episodes will also be uncut. This is no doubt welcome news to those who have been wanting to rewatch some of the classic episodes.

In fact, the Monty Python stars have wanted the programme to be repeated on television for years, with the surviving members of the group having their say on the matter.

Michael Palin spoke about the lack of repeats to Radio Times a few years ago, simply saying: "I am amazed it hasn’t been repeated. There must be a reason, but I don’t know what that could be.”

However, it has been available on streaming for some time, as a large number of the Python back catalogue was made available to stream on Netflix back in 2018 and is still available to watch today.

Available titles include Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Personal Best and Monty Python's Life of Brian, all of which are much loved classic seasons from the comedy team.