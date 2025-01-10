My Best Friend’s an Animal is the feel-good watch we all need this week

With the news of late dominated by the tragic wildfires devastating Los Angeles County this week, we all could use a little pick-me-up, and National Geographic WILD's new series My Best Friend’s an Animal might just be the wholesome watch we need this weekend.

Debuting tonight, January 10 — with two new episodes at 9pm and 10pm Eastern Time on Nat Geo WILD — the heartwarming series "tells the stories of humans who have unlikely, extraordinary friendships with wild animals, featuring six compelling stories per episode and filmed all over the world," reads the show's official synopsis. "The series proves that when it comes to friendship, shape, size, or even species is irrelevant. Respect, trust, and understanding can be found in the most surprising places." For example, in the first ep of the sweet unscripted series, viewers will meet the owners of a chicken, a jumping spider and a mother octopus.

My Best Friend’s an Animal joins several new series in National Geographic's January programming block, including second seasons of UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (January 8) and A Real Bug's Life (January 10), as well as series premieres like Yellowstone Wolves: Succession and Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, both dropping on Friday, January 17.

To watch tonight's premiere of My Best Friend’s an Animal at 9pm ET, you're going to need access to National Geographic WILD. If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo WILD, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo WILD channel over the internet.

Alternatively, episodes of My Best Friend’s an Animal will be streaming next day on both Hulu and Disney Plus. Both streaming services start at $9.99 per month for their ad-enabled tiers, though using the Disney Bundle you can sign up to both for $10.99 monthly. Ad-free plans, be they individual ones or as part of the Disney Bundle, will cost you more.