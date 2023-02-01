Neighbours announces air date for classic episodes — and it's sooner than you think

Ever since it was announced last year that Neighbours would be making a comeback to our screens, fans of the much-loved Australian soap have been waiting with bated breath for more information.

Now Neighbours has confirmed that the first batch of the soap's back catalogue will be arriving on Amazon Freevee later this month.

Fans of the soap will know that the show came to a sad ending in August after it was dropped by Channel 5. But in a surprise — Ramsay Street-style twist — the show was saved a few months after the final episode went out, with Amazon Freevee stepping in to take over production.

Brand new episodes of the soap are set to arrive on the streaming channel later this year, but if you can't wait that long, there will be classic episodes to binge at your leisure when a select number of episodes start to drop from Thursday, February 23.

Amazon Freevee will be airing Liam Hemsworth's classic Neighbours episodes. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amazon Freevee has confirmed that all episodes from season '2012' featuring the show’s memorable first kiss between characters Chris and Aidan, as well as Toadie’s heartwarming proposal to Sonya and Lucas and Vanessa’s dramatic wedding day will be available to watch.

But that's not all — a selection of the most legendary episodes of Neighbours will also be available starring some of the show's most famous exports, including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

Episodes featuring Scott Major as Lucas), Alin Sumarwata as Vanessa and Ben Barber as Rhys will also be available. (Image credit: Fremantle )

It has also been announced that after the initial drop, a library season of Neighbours will launch on the service every month until the show’s hotly anticipated premiere later this year.

It has already been confirmed that Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) will return to their leading roles, with hopefully many other familiar faces from Erinsborough due to be announced soon.

Classic episodes of Neighbours will be available exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and UK.

Prime Video customers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and South Africa will also have access to the previous seasons and episodes.