‘Neighbours’ Rebekah Elmaloglou reveals death terror for Terese!

Neighbours favourite Rebekah Elmaloglou has revealed that Terese Willis could be killed off in a shock episode that marks the soaps’ Christmas season finale!

Rebekah told whattowatch.com that Terese is left “literally hanging on for dear life” after losing the plot following yet more heartache over her estranged husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

After Paul betrayed her by backing out of the Quill hotel deal in order to secretly ‘buy’ a baby that he thought was his granddaughter Isla, their marriage crumbled.

The shock of dealing with Paul’s lies yet again saw Terese spiralling back into alcohol addiction.

When the former couple find themselves at the Police Ball, Terese agrees to one last dance with her ex, and is stunned when Paul makes an out-of-character suggestion that they go to marriage counselling.

Is Terese tempted to try again?

“They’re two people who are very driven and ambitious and they find that attractive about each other and it does seem to bring them together,” Rebekah shared.

“Plus when things are good between them she couldn’t be happier. “But Terese has been very definite that her relationship with Paul can’t be salvaged.”

Terese has felt drawn to Glen, who is also in her AA group. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Matters are complicated by Paul’s long lost brother Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), who she’s been increasingly drawn to ever since he helped her out after finding her drunk and disorientated on the beach at the Lassiters hotel chain summit.

“She sees something very safe in Glen and she feels very comfortable with him,” explained Rebekah.

“There are feelings there for him but I think she’s still trying to ascertain exactly why she feels this way.”

When Glen vehemently disagrees with Paul pressuring Terese to talk things through, she ends up on the defensive during her counselling session and things get nasty.

Then, Paul’s granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) reveals to Terese she’s hired a PI to find out exactly why Glen has reappeared in Ramsay Street.

The news pushes Terese over the edge… Literally!

Terese is windswept and terrified after toppling over the roof. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After lying to her family about where she’s spending Christmas, a desperately upset Terese goes missing, ending up on the roof of Lassiters where Glen had the accident that left him seriously injured all those years before.

“Terese isn’t even trying to keep her drinking under control at the moment,” shared Rebekah. “She seems to have surrendered to her addiction.

“She doesn’t read the report from the PI. She suspects there may be something lurking in Glen’s past but she doesn’t really want to know.”

After launching the unread report off the roof, a drunk Terese loses her balance and is left clinging to the side of the building! Rebekah reveals the stunt left her a little dishevelled!

“Without spoiling the illusion, we had platforms and scaffolding in place so it was very safe. But it was also incredibly windy, hence the crazy hair!

“For longtime fans, they may see it as an homage to Glen’s storyline. However, I think as we now have this new location which we are shooting at more, it lent itself to literally a ‘cliffhanger’ – or ‘building hanger’ – for 2021!”

Fans in both the UK and Australia will have to wait until 3 January next year to discover Terese’s fate, as the season finale marks a return to simultaneous transmission dates in the UK and Australia after we fell behind last year.

Let's hope Terese can hold until then!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5.

The Neighbours season finale is on Friday 10 November and it will return after a Christmas break on Monday 3 January 2022.