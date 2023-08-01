Neighbours reveals release date in first-look trailer with EXPLOSIVE wedding twist

Neighbours has revealed when it will be officially returning to our screens.

You better save the date as Neighbours has confirmed when it will be coming back to our screens in an exciting first-look trailer — and there's a surprise wedding on the cards!

In June, it was revealed that Neighbours would be returning in September 2023 after it had been picked up by Amazon Freevee when it was axed by Channel 5 last year.

Now, we finally have an official release date as a teaser trailer confirmed that the new season of Neighbours will air on Monday, September 18.

New episodes will be released daily from Monday to Thursday each week on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US.

Neighbours Executive Producer Jason Herbison said of the soap return: "All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled."

Amazon Freevee has released a first-look trailer teasing what's to come in the highly-anticipated season which features some of our Ramsay Street favorites and the arrival of the new Varga-Murphy family.

We also caught a glimpse of newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by US star Mischa Barton.

Neighbours legend Guy Pearce is also back as the iconic Mike Young as he reunites with his former lover Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

And there's wedding bells in Erinsborough as a surprise marriage is set to take place in the neighbourhood. Although Freevee have not yet revealed who is tying the knot, we're sure it's going to be explosive.

Guy Pearce has reprised his role as Mike Young for the new series. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours star Alan Fletcher, who played fan-favorite Dr. Karl Kennedy on the soap, revealed that his "jaw hit the ground" when he read the "shocking storylines" in the upcoming revival.

He told What To Watch: "I’m sworn to secrecy about what’s actually on the show! One thing I can say is that I was absolutely wowed by the first episodes of the new scripts. When I read them, my jaw hit the ground.

"I think people are going to be stunned by them and amazed by them. I’ve read about 30 episodes of scripts and it’s some of the best writing I’ve seen on the show. Some of the most interesting, intriguing, shocking storylines."

Neighbours airs on Amazon Freevee on Monday, September 18.