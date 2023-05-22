Guy Pearce confirms legendary Neighbours return

Neighbours legend Guy Pearce has revealed that he will reprise his role as Mike Young for the new series of the Australian soap later this year.

Guy played Mike Young from 1986 to 1989 and later returned for the Neighbours finale last year along with some of the soap's iconic characters, including Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue.

In what was thought to be Neighbours' final ever episode, Mike reunited with his former lover Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and the couple bought a house on Ramsay Street.

Talking on the Good Weekend Talks podcast, Guy teased that he would appear in the upcoming season as his character was now living on Ramsay Street.

He said: “Annie and I called each other, ‘What do we do now, because we’re living in the street,’” Pearce said. “And she said, ‘Well I’m all right because I’m on the show anyway, but what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ So we’re in the process of working it out.

Mike Young reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jane Harris in the finale episode. (Image credit: Fremantle)

“Obviously, if I’m going to extricate myself from the show, I want to do it respectfully. I wasn’t just gonna go, ‘Well, bad luck. You had your chance, that was it,’ you know. So there may be a little appearance or two, shall we say.”

Neighbours officially confirmed Guy's return on Twitter as they posted: "It's official folks... Guy Pearce is riding back into Erinsborough as Mike Young in all new episodes of #neighbours later this year..."

It's official folks... Guy Pearce is riding back into Erinsborough as Mike Young in all new episodes of #neighbours later this year... pic.twitter.com/Gpb7QK8yY5May 22, 2023 See more

Fans of Neighbours were heartbroken to discover that the show would be coming to an end after 37 years. But three months later, Amazon announced that Neighbours would be revived after the finale attracted a huge amount of viewers.

Guy previously hit out after the soap's "expensive finale" turned out not to be the last episode following Amazon’s decision to save the show.

The Guardian reported that Guy appeared bemused at the news that Amazon decided to revive the Aussie soap.

Presenting at an Australian awards show, Guy quipped: "It’s hard to watch isn’t it? Knowing we’ll never see another episode again. A painful reminder the things we love can be snatched away, never to return… unless Amazon comes in to save the day and makes our finale look a rather expensive exercise."

Neighbours will return on Freevee in late 2023.