How to watch the Neighbours finale online anywhere in the world

Kylie and Jason - AKA Scott and Charlene - will be part of the final episode of Neighbours.

It's the day that no Neighbours fan wanted to arrive, but the date for the final ever episode of the Australian soap is here. If you don't want to miss a moment of the action, here is how you can watch the Neighbours finale online wherever you are in the world.

Since it was announced earlier this year that Neighbours would end after 37 years on our screens, fans have been wondering how their favourite soap would come to a close. But now we know that iconic stars from the show's past will be making a grand comeback, as well as seeing some of our most favourite current characters get the happy-ever-afters they deserve.

With Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returning for the final ever episode as iconic couple Scott and Charlene Robinson, this is an evening not to be missed, Here is how you can tune in and give those Ramsay Street residents the send-off they deserve...

How to watch the Neighbours finale online in the UK

Fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode at the usual time of 1:45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 followed by the history-making finale which will air as a double episode special at 9pm the same evening.

After the final episode Channel 5 will also air two special Neighbours documentaries — Neighbours Made Me A Star at 10:05pm, followed by Neighbours Greatest Hits at 11:30pm.

How to watch the Neighbours finale online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the last ever episode of Neighbours online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar (opens in new tab).

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to watch Neighbours via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Neighbours finale in the US

By using Express VPN (opens in new tab) as above you can watch the Neighbours finale online wherever you are in the US.

How to watch the Neighbours finale in Australia

Over in Australia, the final Neighbours episode will air on Thursday, July 28, at 7.30pm on channels 10 and 10 Peach.

Neighbours is shown in 90-minute chunks in Australia, so the final episode will be half an hour longer than the one being shown in the UK.