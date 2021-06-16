'Neighbours' Richie Morris teases possible Levi romance!

Neighbours star Richie Morris has revealed that police officer Levi Canning has been left devastated by a split from girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) but Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) may heal his heartbreak!

With his one year anniversary as Levi coming up, we chatted to Richie to get the low down on Levi’s latest drama and ask how he’s settled into his first big acting role.

Bea was furious when Levi told her boss Lucas that she’d snooped in customer Sheila C’s car. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Things were rocky between Levi and Bea for a while and after Bea blamed Levi for getting her sacked from the garage, she then revealed on her podcast that a previous relationship with the sinister Finn Kelly left her unable to trust men.

“Levi and Bea have had a few bumps in their relationship here and there but he thought that by working through things they were making the relationship stronger,” Richie commented.

Bea is not on the same page as Levi AT ALL and broke the news that she’ll be doing the big road trip they’d planned without him - and leaving for good.

“Levi wanted to see Bea’s family because he wanted to take their relationship to the next level,” explained Richie. “This trip was something that Levi wanted to surprise her with - he even bought her a car for it! It sucks because it happens so quickly. He really thought he had something special with Bea and for it to end so suddenly makes him second guess everything.”

Harlow’s relationship with Brent is also hanging in the balance after he left to join the army. (Image credit: Channel 5)

But with best mates Harlow Robinson and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) also going through romance woes, a friendly drink to drown their sorrows leads to an unexpected situation…

“Harlow is facing uneasy borders with her relationship with Brent where things are possibly ending and Yashvi’s in a similar situation with Ned. Levi finds solace in being able to talk to his mates.

“Harlow and Levi have a really good friendship and really care for each other.”

After Yashvi heads home, their friendship seems to spill into something more, as Harlow and Levi share a moment! Chloe Brennan and Levi’s nan Sheila Canning see them looking close and are convinced there’s something going on.

Levi has become good friends with Harlow and fellow cop Yashvi since moving to Ramsay Street. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Richie teased that Levi and Harlow don’t quite take things that far but could it develop into something more?

“There’s no kiss! But Levi does have a soft spot for Harlow,” insisted Richie.

“I think every good relationship is based on friendship. They have a great friendship and they enjoy each other's company so I don’t see why not. It would be great for Levi to have a bit of fun. He’s been bombarded with bad luck recently! There were the secrets that Sheila kept from him and then his epilepsy storyline. If it’s not his personal life it’s his job as a cop. Levi’s been through it all!”

Richie joined the show as Kyle Canning’s police officer cousin Levi Canning in 2020. (Image credit: Channel 5)

With so much screen time since he arrived, has he enjoyed being part of the Ramsay Street family?

“It’s been the fastest year of my life - it’s zoomed past!” he revealed. “I’ve got to work with so many people that have worked in the industry for so long and have such a rich knowledge.

“I’ve learned so much. Even little tricks on set and all these things that perhaps you wouldn’t learn in drama school. I’ve been blessed to have them as my mentors and to guide me.”

One person who has been very proud of Richie’s newfound stardom is his mum. He recently shared on his instagram some sweet snaps of her posing in front of some of the most iconic Ramsay Street sets.

“She was like a kid in the candy store, saying ‘Richie take a photo! Richie take a photo!’” he laughed. “She had such a great time, it was a humbling experience. She had a ball!”

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5