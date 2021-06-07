Neighbours spoilers: Bea Nilsson makes a HEARTBREAKING decision...

As the departure day for their roadtrip gets nearer, Bea Nilsson makes a SHOCK decision about her future with boyfriend Levi on Neighbours...

Ever since Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) told her truth in THAT podcast, she has continued to have doubts about her relationship with Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

On today's episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Bea Nilsson is feeling stressed-out.

While unsuspecting Levi loads the car ready for their roadtrip together, Bea secretly wonders if it's a good idea.

Bea seeks advice from businesswoman Sheila C (Shareena Clanton).

Sheila C encourages Bea to be honest even if it means having a very awkward conversation with Levi.

As the roadtrip approaches, Bea reaches a SHOCK decision that will leave Levi reeling...

Ned discovers Sheila C will soon be leaving Erinsborough on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Sheila C is still dealing with her own mixed-up feelings about Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

Things are awkward between the pair, who were planning to open an art gallery together.

Sheila C confides in friend Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) that she has decided to return home for a while.

She realises she hasn't fully dealt with the death of her beloved nan and needs time to grieve.

But where will Sheila C's departure leave Ned and the plans for the art gallery?

Has Amy managed to talk her way out of trouble with boss Terese on Neighbours?

Elsewhere, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is summoned to a meeting with bosses Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Amy is alarmed when she discovers Paul and Terese have found out the truth about what happened in Cairns.

But when Amy decides to come clean and reveal what really happened, will Paul and Terese agree to let her stay on as manager of The Flamingo Bar?

And if so, will Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) step-up her attempts to still send Amy packing from Erinsborough?

