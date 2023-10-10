Neighbours spoilers: What happens between October 16 to 19?

Airs Monday 9 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



School Principal Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) is determined to do whatever it takes to save Erinsborough High School.



But when she turns to friend and former Principal, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), for help, Jane remains unaware of the job offer that Susan's husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher), has been made by her now frenemy, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)!



Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) pays the price for her dishonesty when it all kicks off between her and the Varga-Murphy family on Ramsay Street!



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) decides to take a leap of faith and put herself out there again after what happened with housemate, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).



Could things soon be looking-up in Mackenzie's love life?

WHO does Byron want Reece to meet on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Tuesday 17 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Now that his relationship is back on track, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) decides to take the next step and introduce Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton) to someone close to home.

WHO does Byron want Reece to meet?



And will they approve of his relationship with the visiting American?



Mackenzie's faith in romance is restored when SOMEONE asks her out on a date!



But while Mackenzie is thrilled, another Ramsay Street resident is not so happy about the situation...



Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) makes a startling discovery that could mean trouble for his new marriage to Terese...



What's happening with Mackenzie's love life on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 18 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is challenged over some business practices down at Lassiters.



WHAT has the ruthless hotel boss done this time?



Byron gets carried away in the moment and makes a BIG declaration.



But is he about to accidentally ruin things between him and Reece?



Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) are determined to do some SNOOPING and find out more about Mackenzie's new admirer.



What will they find out?



Sergeant Rodwell is called into ACTION on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 19 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The Varga-Murphy family need policeman Andrew Rodwell's (Lloyd Will) help when their past comes back to haunt them.



Is the family in DANGER?



WHO could be targetting them?



Reece carries out a SECRET investigation at Lassiters.



But WHAT is she looking for and WHY?



Meanwhile, Toadie has an idea how to push wife Terese out of her comfort zone.



But will she approve of his plan?



Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Classic past episodes are also available to stream