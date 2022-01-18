'Neighbours’ star Stefan Dennis teases HUGE Paul and Terese twist after storm horror

Neighbours’ star Stefan Dennis has revealed that Paul is set to make a shock move to convince ex Terese Willis to give him a second chance.

After a horrific storm destroys the Flamingo Bar with Roxy and Kyle’s wedding guests trapped inside, one family is left grieving, while Paul is badly injured.

Feeling partly responsible for the tragedy and shaken after Paul’s brush with death, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) stuns him by offering to nurse him back to health.

Paul couldn’t be happier!

“That’s the stubbornness of Paul because he’s head over heels in love with Terese.

“He firmly believes that even with all the trouble that he gives her and how difficult he makes her life sometimes, that she’s head over heels in love with him as well,” insisted Stefan.

“When Terese offers to move back in she makes it very plain that it’s temporary. He realises that it’s a temporary thing but at the back of his mind his thinking, ‘Woohoo! She’s back!”

Paul Robinson and Terese Willis's relationship broke down after Paul went too far in his scheming! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Although Terese split with Paul last year after an outrageous scheme to ‘buy’ his granddaughter from son David Tanaka’s (Takaya Honda) surrogate Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), she did waver over the break up.

But an ill-advised session with a marriage counsellor put an end to that idea!

Once Terese is back in the penthouse, however, it’s clear that the old spark is still there and Paul convinces her to try counselling again.

As they open up, he’s rocked when she confesses that she was getting all gooey over his brother Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett)!

Stefan teased we’ll see a very different side to Paul in the counselling session when he makes a BIG revelation: “The second marriage counselling is really good for them both. That was the one they should have had the first time around.

“Paul fully accepts what Terese says when she reveals she was interested in Glen but she’s not now. He’s devastated but he covers it well.

“I don’t want to give it away, but something happens with Paul and there’s something he talks about that makes Terese think, ‘I never knew that about you and I’ve never seen you in that way before’”.

Paul Robinson has a plan to get Terese Willis right where he wants her! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Despite seeing a more honest side to Paul, Stefan teased that he’ll soon be back to his scheming ways! And this time it’s going to be even more shameless…

“Paul is going to try every trick in the book to win back Terese and make her stay! The wonderful thing about Paul is that he’s so devious but he doesn’t think he is – apart from in business.

“When it comes to his family he firmly believes that everything he does is in their best interest. To the point where sometimes he’s quite surprised when people say, ‘you can’t do that, you’re an idiot’!

“How far do you think Paul will go to keep Terese? He’d go to the end of the earth and back! And that’s precisely what he does. It’s all or nothing for Paul and this time he goes for all.”

Stefan wouldn’t reveal whether there’s a long term future for the star crossed couple, but he did open up about how much he enjoys working with Rebecca ‘Bek’ Elmaloglou.

“Bek and I love the feistiness and the relationship that Paul and Terese have. It’s such a dynamic relationship.

“I would like Paul and Terese to get back together but on the proviso that they get up to their old antics again. That’s what makes them such fun and such a watchable couple.

“I feel deliriously lucky to have Bek to work with because she’s an actress I’ve never been afraid with.

“I tend to get a bit intimidated by actresses I work with sometimes whereas with Bek I never have.

“We know the scenes that we can walk through blindfolded and we also know the stuff we can have fun with and experiment with.”

Terese Willis has put aside her attraction to Glen Donnelly but will there be more drama ahead for Glen? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Stefan also revealed that there’s loads to look forward to in the coming year, not least a more long term stay for Paul's brother Glen, who has fitted right in with the Robinson family fold.

“Originally Richard [Huggett] was only brought back for a month but he’s already been back much longer. I think it’s going to be ongoing.

“So many people say what amazing casting because everybody says Paul and Glen look like brothers!

“We work really well together. It’s good for me because I’ve got another actor and character to play with in the same vein or age bracket as me which is good.

“It’s very easy and cliched to say we’ve got a great year coming up but I honestly believe that we’ve got a really dynamic 2022.

“We’ve taken the show in a very subtle new direction… a lift in the show in terms of the dramatic action. There’s some great comedy coming out of it as well.”

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and the NEW time of 6:00pm on Channel 5