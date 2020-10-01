Dig into the full Netflix & Chills lineup now that we've hit October

Spooky time cometh! Netflix has announced its fall lineup of frights and they start as early as tomorrow. Whether you're looking for films, a new series to binge, easy spooks or downright terrors, their upcoming list of programs has something for you.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen September 10th

September 10th The Paramedic September 16th

September 16th Ratched September 18th

September 18th La Révolution and Octoberfest: Beer & Blood October 1st

and October 1st The Binding and Vampires vs. The Bronx October 2nd

and October 2nd Hubie Halloween and To the Lake October 7th

and October 7th The Haunting of Bly Manor October 9th

October 9th The Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting October 14th

October 14th Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 October 19th

October 19th Rebecca October 21st

October 21st Cadaver October 22nd

October 22nd Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight October 28th

October 28th The House of the Day Lord October 30th

We've already heard buzz on some of these, with the long anticipated Haunting of Bly Manor acting as the crown jewel in the Netflix and Chills lineup. Rebecca has already garnered a whole lot of social buzz over its... well let's just call it thirst in case there are kiddies reading. But even the ones we didn't know about look like quite the ride.

In addition to this list, Netflix will also be debuting some stuff for the kiddies:

The Worst Witch Season 4 October 1st

October 1st A Go! Go! Gory Carson Halloween October 2nd

October 2nd StarBeamL Halloween Hero October 6th

October 6th Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters October 9th

October 9th The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 October 16th

If you're not into Netflix originals (why?) and are just looking for your traditional studio fare, here's what's coming to the streamer in October in the way of spooky stuff.

• October 1st:

A.M.I

Cape Fear

Evil: Season 1

House of 1,000 Corpses

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

• October 6th:

Unfriended

• October 18th:

ParaNorman