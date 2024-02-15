Netflix just added a heartbreaking movie that's up for the 2024 Best Picture Oscar

If you're trying to watch through as many of the 2024 Oscar Best Picture Nominees, or just want to watch a touching romance drama, you'll be glad to know that Netflix UK has just pleased subscribers by adding the 2023 movie Past Lives to its library.

Past Lives enjoyed a film festival and then a cinema run, but now it's available to everyone who's signed up to Netflix to stream at their leisure, after being added to the streamer on Thursday, February 15. At the time of writing, it's the only Oscar-nominee in the Netflix library that wasn't produced by the streamer.

The movie is about two Seoul children, Hae Sung and Na Young, who lose contact when one of the families moves to Canada. Past Lives is set over the course of many decades as the two live their own lives but also sometimes see each other. And if that synopsis sounds familiar it's because a new Netflix Original called One Day has a very similar plot.

In our Past Lives review we gave it a glowing five stars out of five, so it's well worth a watch, though its release a single day after Valentine's Day may make it a bit different from all the V-Day rom-coms you're watching.

Before coming to Netflix, Past Lives wasn't available on any streaming service, so to watch it you'd have to trek out to your local cinema or pay to rent or buy it online.

Past Lives joins Maestro as the two Best Picture Oscar nominees on Netflix with Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV Plus and every other nominated movie only available to watch in cinemas or purchase physically or digitally.

If you're a Netflix subscriber who wants to see as many Oscar-nominated movies as possible then it has a few more that are up for other awards:

The After (Live Action Short Film)

American Symphony (Music (Original Song))

El Conde (Cinematography)

Nimona (Animated Feature Film)

Nyad (Acress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role)

Rustin (Actor in a Leading Role)

Society of the Snow (International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling)

The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar (The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar)

If you want to stream even more nominated movies, then Apple TV Plus has Killers of the Flower Moon. Napoleon, which is up for Costume Design, Production Design and Visual Effects, was also produced by Apple and will grace its platform before too long.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 10, so you've got less than a month to watch as many of the nominees as possible. Good luck!