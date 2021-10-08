Netflix orders ‘That ‘90s Show,’ ‘That ‘70s Show’ spinoff

Netflix is heading back to the 1990s with its latest series, That ‘90s Show, a spinoff of the popular That ‘70s Show that aired on Fox from 1998-2006. And some familiar faces are returning as well.

Multiple outlets, including Variety , reported the news that the streamer has ordered 10 episodes of That ‘90s Show that will be executive produced and written by original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, along with their daughter Lindsey Turner, while Gregg Mettler, another That ‘70s Show alum, will serve as executive producer and showrunner. In addition, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman, will reprise their roles for the new series.

The synopsis for That ‘90s Show is that it takes place in 1995, with Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, coming to Point Place, Wis., to visit her grandparents for the summer. Leia bonds with a new generation of kids from the neighborhood, under the watchful eye of Kitty and the Stern glare of Red.

In addition to Smith and Rupp, the original series starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Don Stark, Tonya Roberts and Tommy Chong. There is no word on whether any of the other original cast members will make an appearance, though you’d have to guess there’s a decent chance.

You may be thinking to yourself, “didn’t they already do this with the ‘80s?” Yes, they did. There was a spinoff on Fox called That ‘80s Show that premiered in 2002 and starred Glenn Howerton, but it only lasted 13 episodes before being cancelled. Also, as it was running simultaneously as That ‘70s Show and was set in San Diego, the show had no crossover with its predecessor.

Netflix has run this playbook before, having rebooted Full House with Fuller House back in 2016, with that show running for five seasons.

There was no information on when we may expect Netflix to debut That ‘90s Show. But whenever it does hit the streamer, you will need to be a subscriber to watch.