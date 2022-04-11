Netflix users can now give two thumbs up to their favorite shows and movies

Sometimes your feeling for a TV show or movie goes beyond like; sometimes you fall in love. Netflix is now letting its users express that feeling with the brand new Two Thumbs Up feature. Going beyond the simple distinction of the streaming services previous Thumbs Down (dislike) and Thumbs Up (like) options, Two Thumbs Up is meant to identify the content users truly are passionate about, what they "love," and use that info to better personalize their Netflix experience.

Now, after watching a TV show or movie, Netflix subscribers will have the ability to select either Thumbs Down, Thumbs Up or Two Thumbs Up for the show across Netflix’s TV, web, Android and iOS platforms.

Announcing the new feature, Netflix said, "Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste. However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy."

The Thumbs Up feature will still play a part in curating what content comes up for users, but the Two Thumbs Up feature will serve as a fine-tuner and help Netflix curate things related or influenced by the show or movie that they've loved.

They use the example of Bridgerton. If you hit Two Thumbs Up for Bridgerton, you might soon see more shows and movies featuring the cast, like Jonathan Bailey or Simone Ashley, or programs that come from the Shondaland universe.

The Two Thumbs Up idea has long been a term used for people to express their love for a movie or TV show. Renowned movie critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel famously used the "two thumbs up" ratings system on their nationally syndicated show Siskel & Ebert, which for a long time was a big sign for moviegoers that a movie was well received. Netflix makes no allusion to Siskel & Ebert being a kind of inspiration (and to be fair, the fact that two thumbs is better than one is pretty self explanatory), but it’s a fun bit of recognition for those who remember the days before Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix says that its Two Thumbs Up option is available for subscribers to start using immediately.