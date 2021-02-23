Netflix's newest true crime docuseries 'Murder Among the Mormons' has an offcial trailer and release date

Netflix has a new true crime docuseries on the way. Murder Among the Mormons is about some of the most infamous crimes in Utah history, including the October 1985 bombings that killed two people and seriously injured another. A trailer dropped today for the upcoming docuseries, which premieres on March 3.

Murder Among the Mormons is a comprehensive look at the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mind behind it. The three-part docuseries takes a look at what happened in Salt Lake City in 1985, when a series of pipe bombs killed two people and severely injured another, jolting the epicenter of the LDS Church. The murders caused further shockwaves felt throughout the community. There were a number of early Mormon letters and diaries found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to crack the foundations of Mormonism. Investigators were forced to rush for answers as Hofmann fought for his life.

Murder Among the Mormons is a BBC Studios Production directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom (An Honest Liar). Joe Berlinger, Ryan O'Dowd, Hess, and Measom served as executive producers, and Jannat Gargi produced the series. Berlinger is also behind the docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month on February 10. The series was about a college student and tourist, Elisa Lam, who vanishes, leaving behind all of her possessions in her hotel room. The Cecil Hotel grew in infamy.