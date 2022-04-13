New Jennifer Lopez doc, Halftime, to debut on Netflix

Netflix subscribers will get to know Jenny from the Block a little bit better this summer, as Jennifer Lopez will be the subject of a brand new documentary, Halftime, set to premiere on the streaming service this June. As the title alludes to, the documentary will be centered around JLo's popular Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020.

The documentary will be more than just a behind-the-scenes look at one of Lopez's most iconic performances though, it will also give fans a deeper look into both her professional and personal life. This includes her journey as a mom, Latinx creative and woman on the other side of 50. As Netflix describes it, "This is the Lopez you don't see in glossy interviews."

Halftime will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14. Before that, the documentary has been selected to serve as the opening night movie at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, which takes place from June 8-19.

It's been a busy year already for Lopez. Back in February she starred in the romantic comedy Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson (currently available to stream via Peacock Premium) and then just recently it was announced she and Ben Affleck became engaged. Wouldn't think much of this recent news would make it into the documentary, but you'll have to check it out to be sure.

Lopez is the latest music superstar to have a Netflix documentary made about her. Other Netflix documentaries have focused on Taylor Swift (Miss Americana) and Beyoncé (Homecoming). Another prominent female celebrity is getting the Netflix doc treatment, as the streaming service will have The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes as one of its new in April titles.

If you are going to want to watch Jennifer Lopez's Halftime or any of the other mentioned documentaries, you must be a subscriber to Netflix.