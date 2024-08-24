New on Hulu August 24-30: our expert picks 7 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, August 24-30? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Many Hulu subscribers have probably had this week flagged as it marks the return of one of the streamer's most popular original series. But beyond that, there are a couple of underrated movies that you'll be able to enjoy this week, as well as a series of documentaries that should offer some fascinating insights.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in August.

The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly

Joe Emerson (Image credit: FX)

Documentary examining the 2023 Alaskan Airlines flight premieres August 24 on Hulu

Many of you may remember the Alaskan Airlines flight in 2023 where the pilot allegedly tried to crash his plane, which was carrying 83 passengers and crew, intentionally. It was later revealed that the pilot, Joseph Emerson, was on psychedelic mushrooms, which he was taking as he feared receiving mental health treatment could derail his career. This documentary is going to detail Emerson’s story and the FAA’s strict rules around pilot mental health.

The Courier (2021)

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Courier (Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

Benedict Cumberbatch spy thriller is delivered to Hulu on August 25

The Courier is one of those movies that got a little lost in the shuffle of the early days of the pandemic, but for anyone who loves a good Cold War spy thriller, then this is one to check out. Based on a true story, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Greville Wynne, a London businessman who becomes the key contact with a Russian who has vital information on the Cuban Missile Crisis. Rachel Brosnahan also stars.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Image credit: MTV)

Take a trip with the Jersey Shore crew, with two seasons hitting Hulu August 26

The Jersey Shore crew has been doing these little family reunions for years now (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired earlier in 2024), but take a trip down memory lane with two earlier seasons from the reality show when they land on Hulu this week. Always nice to catch up with Snooky, Paul D, Jenni and "The Situation."

Only Murders in the Building season 4

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Hulu)

An all-new murder needs to be solved starting August 27

Our favorite podcasters are back, as they must try and discover who killed Sazz in Only Murders in the Building season 4. Not only are Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selen Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) back on the case, but they are becoming major stars, with a Hollywood movie about them in the works and their celebrity portrayers (Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis) hanging close by to get the inside scope. It should be another fun season with the Only Murders crew.

The Duff (2015)

Robbie Amell and Mae Whitman in The Duff (Image credit: CBS Films/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

Hidden-gem high school comedy joins the Hulu library starting August 29

School is back in session in most places, so what better time to enjoy a high school comedy? The Duff is an underrated entry in the genre, starring Mae Whitman who challenges her school's hierarchy when she learns that she has been labeled as a DUFF (Designated Ugly Fat Friend).

History's Greatest Mysteries season 4

Laurence Fishburne, History's Greatest Mysteries (Image credit: National Geographic)

On August 29, get a deep dive into some historic moments that have people still looking for answers

From the Loch Ness Monster to the Zodiac Killer, season 4 of History Channel's docuseries hosted by Laurence Fishburne takes a closer look at the myths and moments in history that many find head-scratching. Some of the other mysteries that this season explores include the lost colony of Roanoke, the Ark of the Covenant, the legend of Bigfoot and the Black Dahlia murder.

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man

Stephane Bourgoin in Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man (Image credit: National Geographic)

National Geographic original on infamous true crime expert who was exposed as a liar becomes available August 29

Many people have become true crime aficionados with the rise in popularity of the genre in recent years, but Frenchman Stéphane Bourgoin painted himself as a serial killer expert and gained a popular following for it. However, thanks to a group of online sleuths, inconsistencies in Bourgoin's accounts over the years led to a rabbit hole that revealed he was not the expert he painted himself as. The documentary will explore the story, as well as sit down with Bourgoin himself to try and get answers.