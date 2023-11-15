Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 — everything we know about the series

Let the fist-pumping continue as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 sees our favorite vacationers join together for more fun and more laughs.

Since the cast reunited for the spinoff series of Jersey Shore, loyal viewers have watched as this group of friends traveled across the country with their families in tow, offering up a good mix of comedy and drama. The series is so entertaining, that some are willing to go as far as to say that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is better than Vanderpump Rules, which is quite the statement considering Vanderpump Rules season 11 is airing after being nominated for its first Emmy.

So what can viewers expect to see in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7? Plus, will Sammie and Ronnie finally come face to face on camera? Here’s everything we know.

An official release date for the new season has not yet been announced, but thanks to an interview Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi did for the Steve-O's Wild Ride! - Podcast , we know that the cast has been filming new episodes. Once more information about a season 7 release date becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 premise

While we don’t have specific details on what will be shown in the lives of each of the cast members, at the show’s core, it follows the stars of the original series Jersey Shore as they travel on vacation. They go to various locations, often accompanied by their significant others and children, and dive into the hijinks that fans have come to associate the cast with over the years. From Pauly D’s pranks to Deena and Snooki’s meatball moments to Vinny and Angelina’s constant bickering, the series always provides a source of entertainment for fans.

Will Sammi and Ronnie reunite in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7?

We can’t be certain what will be shown in the new episodes; but, the entire cast from Jersey Shore was spotted filming together in November. In the following Instagram post, you can see the cast and a camera crew at a restaurant, with both Sammi and Ronnie sitting at the same dinner table. We say it’s safe to assume that you’ll see Sammi and Ronnie interacting with one another, although we aren’t sure in what capacity.

A post shared by Mtv reality teaa (@mtv_reality_teaa) A photo posted by on

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast

Once again ready to entertain viewers are Pauly D., Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. As previously mentioned, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been spotted filming new episodes with the cast, but at the time of publication, we aren’t sure if he’s back in a full-time capacity.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 trailer

It’s a little too early for a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 trailer. However, when one becomes available, we’ll add it here.

How to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs live on MTV. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you can watch MTV on live TV services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV . Episodes become available to stream on-demand via the MTV website and app.

Season 7 is also expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus, joining previous seasons. However, it’s expected that the season 7 episodes will make it to the streamer after the entire season airs on TV first.

In the UK, episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stream on Paramount Plus.