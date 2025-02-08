New on Hulu February 8-14: our expert's picks for 7 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, February 8-14? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

With the week ending on Valentine's Day, of course there are handful of titles perfect to watch your significant other this week. But it's not all lovey dovey, with an acclaimed international movie, a heady sci-fi movie and a deep dive at one of the biggest and most influential cultural institutions ever.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Another Round (2020)

Mads Mikkelsen in Another Round (Image credit: Lifestyle pictures /Alamy Stock Photo)

Oscar-winning movie starring Mads Mikkelsen arrives on February 10

Four friends decide to do an experiment where they consume alcohol daily to see how it impacts their social and professional lives in Thomas Vinterberg's Oscar-winning (Best International Film) dark comedy. Mads Mikkelsen stars as one of the friends, giving an excellent performance, in what critics called an "intoxicating look at midlife crises."

Rodger & Hammerstein's Cinderella (1965)

Stuart Damon, Jo Van Fleet and Lesley Ann Warren in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Image credit: CBS via Getty Images)

TV adaptation of the classic fairy tale musical brings the magic starting February 10

Many people of my generation may be familiar with the Brandy-led TV production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, but you can now watch one of the first recordings of the show in a 1965 TV production of the show starring Ginger Rogers, Walter Pidgeon, Celeste Holm, Jo Van Fleet and Lesley Ann Warren.

Muslim Matchmaker

(Image credit: ABC News)

New dating show with a focus on the Muslim community and culture begins on February 11

There are plenty of dating shows on streaming right now, but the new series Muslim Matchmaker looks to provide something more than the quest for a significant other — it shows an inside perspective of American Muslim communities as they search for meaningful connections while balancing faith, family and love. Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady are the matchmakers that lead the series.

Omni Loop (2024)

Mary-Louise Parker and Ayo Edebiri in Omni Loop (Image credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures)

Little-seen but "Fresh" sci-fi movie lands on Hulu February 11

Omni Loop flew almost entirely under the radar in 2024, but the critics who saw it gave it a thumbs up, with the movie scoring an 83% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it an intriguing discovery pick this week. The sci-fi movie stars Mary-Louise Parker and Ayo Edebiri as scientists looking to crack the secret time travel.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How Disney Built America

(Image credit: History Channel)

Stream History Channel docuseries on Walt Disney and the Mouse House starting February 13

The Walt Disney Company is one of the biggest and most culturally relevant companies in the world, and this docuseries attempts to convey how it got to that point from its humble beginning as the dream of a struggling animator from Kansas City. Through reenactments, How Disney Built America will tell the story of Walt Disney over six episodes.

Sly Lives! AKA The Burden of Black Genius (2025)

Sly Stone (Image credit: Sundance Film Festival)

One of the first 2025 Sundance movies to be made available premieres February 13

Acclaimed musician and filmmaker Questlove wants to put the spotlight back on an influential artist that many today might not be as family with — Sly and the Family Stone. As Questlove chronicles the rise and eventual fadeout of Sly and the Family Stone, iconic music figures like Andre 3000, Chaka Khan, Q-Tip and more discuss the legacy that they created. The documentary was a notable Sundance 2025 movie, where it earned strong reviews (currently 90% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes), making it a must watch for any music fan.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Get the tissues ready for this teen tear-jerker when it becomes available on February 14

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in The Fault in Our Stars (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ Maximum Film /Alamy Stock Photo)

While it is highly recommended that you don't watch The Fault in Our Stars without tissues nearby, this movie is also a lovely romance featuring good performances from Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as teens who are trying to make the most of their lives as they deal with life threatening illnesses. It might not be the most conventional Valentine's Day watch, but you'll be hard-pressed not to fall for these two characters.